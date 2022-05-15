Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.64. 21,739,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,552,804. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $94.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.