Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89,908 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.30% of PulteGroup worth $44,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 179.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

PulteGroup stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

