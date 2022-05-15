Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,057 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of Sun Communities worth $41,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SUI opened at $162.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.51 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.22.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.55%.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.60.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

