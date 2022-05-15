Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 53,988 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $47,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 184,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,086,000 after buying an additional 84,568 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,330,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.05.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $201.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.86 and its 200-day moving average is $221.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

