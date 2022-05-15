Citigroup Trims Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Target Price to $90.00

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of DOX opened at $82.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $84.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.42.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 337.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

