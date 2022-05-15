CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited Plans Dividend of $1.11 (OTCMKTS:CKISY)

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 1.1077 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of CKISY opened at $33.24 on Friday. CK Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31.

CK Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

