CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited Plans Dividend of $1.11 (OTCMKTS:CKISY)

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 1.1077 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.
Shares of CKISY opened at $33.24 on Friday. CK Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31.
CK Infrastructure Company Profile
