CL King Cuts Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target to $55.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CL King from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XMTR. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xometry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.07.

Get Xometry alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $31.91 on Thursday. Xometry has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $97.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.97 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. Research analysts forecast that Xometry will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $200,438.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $1,137,156.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,408 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,417.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth $7,281,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Xometry by 13.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 20,279 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Xometry by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 270,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 29,606 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Xometry by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter valued at $159,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry (Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.