Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clarus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $828.52 million, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. Clarus has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Clarus had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $118.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clarus will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,347,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 7.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the first quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

