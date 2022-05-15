CloakCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,567.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $3,567.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000271 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,844,321 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

