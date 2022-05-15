Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Clovis reported wider-than-expected losses for first-quarter 2022 while sales also missed estimates. Adoption of PARP inhibitor drugs like Clovis' sole marketed drug, Rubraca, has been slow in the U.S. market so far. Fewer diagnosis and office visits due to the coronavirus pandemic are adversely impacting Rubraca sales. Nonetheless, the approval of a second-line maintenance setting for ovarian cancer is contributing to sales growth. Further, the successful label expansion of Rubraca for a broader ovarian cancer patient population and other oncology indications will likely boost its prospects. Several data readouts are expected in 2022 which could be catalysts for the stock. Rubraca faces stiff competition from other PARP inhibitors in the market, such as Lynparza and Zejula. The stock has underperformed the industry year to date.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CLVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered Clovis Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of CLVS stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $112.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,114,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,348,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 192,041 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,459,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 849,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,333,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 618,590 shares in the last quarter. 36.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

