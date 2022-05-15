Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities cut Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of CGEAF stock remained flat at $$73.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of $72.46 and a 1-year high of $98.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.64.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

