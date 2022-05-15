Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.20. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 3,953 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.71%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is -17.92%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

