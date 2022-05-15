Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at JMP Securities

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $394.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $250.89.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $368.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.10.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,984,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,635 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.