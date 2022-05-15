Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.10. Columbia Sportswear posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COLM shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded up $2.36 on Friday, hitting $79.85. The company had a trading volume of 570,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,567. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $74.06 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average of $93.49. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,104,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $302,541,000 after purchasing an additional 104,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,975,000 after purchasing an additional 366,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,362,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 64.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,401,000 after purchasing an additional 380,140 shares during the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

