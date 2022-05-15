Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Lowered by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,558 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 28,614 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,683,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,172,468. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

