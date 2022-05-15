Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

CCU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of CCU stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $840.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.76 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This is a boost from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

