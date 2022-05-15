Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Short Interest Update

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 316,700 shares, an increase of 98.8% from the April 15th total of 159,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on CCU. Scotiabank cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of CCU stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $21.82.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $840.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.76 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. Equities analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

