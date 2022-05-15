Comparing Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) & USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB)

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) and USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and USCB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankwell Financial Group $87.03 million 3.05 $26.59 million $3.69 9.26 USCB Financial $67.42 million 3.96 $21.08 million ($3.93) -3.40

Bankwell Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than USCB Financial. USCB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bankwell Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.6% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of USCB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and USCB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankwell Financial Group 32.50% 14.57% 1.23% USCB Financial 30.81% 60.47% 5.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bankwell Financial Group and USCB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A USCB Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

USCB Financial has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.02%. Given USCB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe USCB Financial is more favorable than Bankwell Financial Group.

About Bankwell Financial Group (Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit. It operates branches in New Canaan, Stamford, Fairfield, Wilton, Westport, Darien, Norwalk, and Hamden, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

About USCB Financial (Get Rating)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans. The company also offers treasury, commercial payments, cash management, and online banking services. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.