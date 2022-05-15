Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMP shares. CL King decreased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE CMP traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,967. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

