Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMTL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.22. 66,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,682. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The company has a market cap of $324.07 million, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is -39.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comtech Telecommunications (Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.