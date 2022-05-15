Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,506,000 after acquiring an additional 188,674 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 35,825 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $159.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.08. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

