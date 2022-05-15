Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $131,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 192.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after acquiring an additional 168,251 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $80.76 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.98 and a 1 year high of $107.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day moving average of $95.76.
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
