Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New Investment in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,746 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,482,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,860,000 after buying an additional 13,166 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,370,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after buying an additional 70,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 76,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of FCF opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $92.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.09%.

About First Commonwealth Financial (Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.