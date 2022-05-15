Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $104.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.26.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

