Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New Investment in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 819,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,365 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,636,000 after acquiring an additional 56,369 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $257,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

GDV stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

In related news, President Bruce N. Alpert acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $84,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.