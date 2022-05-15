Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,865 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $50.06 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29.
