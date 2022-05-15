Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 914 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $186.49 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $211.65. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 25.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,277,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,634 shares of company stock valued at $24,280,557. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

