Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes $124,000 Position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVOL. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVOL opened at $26.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

