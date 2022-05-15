Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes $135,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.14. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.