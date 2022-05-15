Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes $175,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $150.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.25 and a 200 day moving average of $162.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.01 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

