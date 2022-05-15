Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $874,000 Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) by 267.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,813 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTMX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.76 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 83.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

About CytomX Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

