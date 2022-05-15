Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 on June 15th

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Consolidated Edison has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Consolidated Edison has a dividend payout ratio of 65.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.4%.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $95.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.40. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $99.22.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 15.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ED shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

