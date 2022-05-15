CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $100,296.00

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 18% against the dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $18.13 million and approximately $100,296.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000407 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000540 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1,737.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00123725 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000076 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,328,400 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

