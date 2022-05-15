Contrasting Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) & AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) and AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

70.0% of Sumo Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of AudioEye shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sumo Logic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.1% of AudioEye shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sumo Logic and AudioEye, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumo Logic 0 5 2 0 2.29 AudioEye 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sumo Logic presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. AudioEye has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 167.61%. Given AudioEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AudioEye is more favorable than Sumo Logic.

Volatility & Risk

Sumo Logic has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AudioEye has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sumo Logic and AudioEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumo Logic -50.95% -24.66% -17.77% AudioEye -58.75% -73.71% -48.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sumo Logic and AudioEye’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumo Logic $242.13 million 3.79 -$123.36 million ($1.14) -7.06 AudioEye $24.50 million 1.66 -$14.21 million ($1.34) -2.65

AudioEye has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sumo Logic. Sumo Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AudioEye, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sumo Logic beats AudioEye on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads. The company also provides observability solution, an out-of-the-box solution for managing their application reliability for cloud applications; and security solution that helps developers, security analysts, and security operation centers that detect threats, perform security analysis and forensics, and automate security responses to remediate against those threats for cloud applications. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

AudioEye Company Profile (Get Rating)

AudioEye, Inc. provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device. The company offers AudioEye, an always-on testing, remediation, and monitoring solution that improves conformance with web content accessibility guidelines; identifies and fixes the common accessibility errors and addresses a range of disabilities including dyslexia, color blindness, epilepsy, and others; and provides additional solutions to provide for enhanced compliance and accessibility, including periodic manual auditing, manual remediations, and legal support services, as well as PDF remediation services and audit reports to help customers with their digital accessibility needs. The company serves small- and medium-sized businesses, corporate enterprises, non-profit organizations, and federal government agencies, as well as federal, state, and local governments and agencies through content management system partners, platform and agency partners, authorized resellers, and the marketplace. AudioEye, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.