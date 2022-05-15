Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Receives $13.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Convey Health Solutions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Convey Health Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Convey Health Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Convey Health Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Convey Health Solutions by 361.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNVY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 70,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,817. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $393.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65. Convey Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $14.29.

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Convey Health Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Convey Health Solutions will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

