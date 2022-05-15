Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Up 69.8% in April

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,480,000 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the April 15th total of 7,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,896,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 73.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 32.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.84. 1,234,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,465. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1808 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

