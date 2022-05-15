Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLW opened at $35.54 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.