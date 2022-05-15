Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Costar Technologies stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. Costar Technologies has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $6.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85.

Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter.

Costar Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of security solution products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Costar Video Systems, CostarHD, and Other. Its security solutions products include surveillance cameras, digital video recorders, lenses, and high-speed domes, as well as industrial vision products.

