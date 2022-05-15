Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,911 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $32,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,229 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,899 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,607 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $11.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $497.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,414. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $375.50 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.