Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,673 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after acquiring an additional 172,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,070,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,310,880,000 after acquiring an additional 183,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,446,000 after acquiring an additional 450,303 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.79.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $497.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $554.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.98. The stock has a market cap of $220.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $375.50 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

