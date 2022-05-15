COTI (COTI) Trading Down 34% This Week

COTI (COTI) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One COTI coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular exchanges. COTI has a total market cap of $125.80 million and approximately $17.56 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, COTI has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.48 or 0.00500465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00037598 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,672.94 or 1.88858142 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008322 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004548 BTC.

About COTI

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,141,495 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official website is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

