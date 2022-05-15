Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 463.78 ($5.72).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 510 ($6.29) to GBX 270 ($3.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 280 ($3.45) to GBX 250 ($3.08) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.41) target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.22) target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of Countryside Partnerships stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 232 ($2.86). 1,426,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,086. Countryside Partnerships has a 12-month low of GBX 217.60 ($2.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 579.50 ($7.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 258.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 344.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

