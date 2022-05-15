Covestor Ltd Buys New Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.3% of Covestor Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,460 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,514,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,702,000 after acquiring an additional 357,828 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,530,000 after acquiring an additional 339,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,957,000 after acquiring an additional 348,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,003,000 after buying an additional 565,948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,497. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.86 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.68.

