Covestor Ltd Invests $198,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,423 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,851. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,398,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,551,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

