Covestor Ltd Invests $206,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.3% of Covestor Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK grew its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 22,423,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,698,386. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $280.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

