Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 916.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,601 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,327,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 752,493 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 47,249.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 449,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,687,000 after purchasing an additional 448,869 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,621,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,130,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,892,000 after purchasing an additional 144,091 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of ENSG stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.80. 231,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.15.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.38%.

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $10,929,554.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,860.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $393,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,547 shares of company stock worth $11,737,570. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

