Covestor Ltd Purchases New Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Covestor Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ally Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 470.0% in the third quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after buying an additional 611,000 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,316,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,529,000 after buying an additional 199,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 340,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after buying an additional 147,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,670. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $111.53 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.888 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

