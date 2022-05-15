Covestor Ltd Purchases New Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in KLA by 13.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,079,000 after acquiring an additional 96,912 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KLA by 9.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after acquiring an additional 29,888 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in KLA by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,769,000 after acquiring an additional 160,475 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in KLA by 69.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 21,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLAC stock traded up $20.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,982,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $457.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.98.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

