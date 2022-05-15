Covestor Ltd Takes $134,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,002 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in International Business Machines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $133.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,195,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,483. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

