Covestor Ltd Takes Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,598 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in BOX by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,460,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,192,000 after buying an additional 4,590,582 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BOX by 464.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,284,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,824,000 after buying an additional 1,879,495 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,378,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,633,000 after buying an additional 853,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 594,526 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,838. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.91 and a beta of 1.15. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97.
In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $429,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,477,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,280,755.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.
About BOX (Get Rating)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
